Defense forces destroyed warehouse with mines, which occupiers had been collecting for 2 days. VIDEO
Ukrainian defenders from the "Lynch" unit of the 11th Mykhailo Hrushevskyi Brigade destroyed a warehouse with mines that the occupiers had been collecting for 2 days.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the work of Ukrainian defenders was posted on the social network.
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
