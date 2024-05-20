ENG
Defense forces destroyed warehouse with mines, which occupiers had been collecting for 2 days. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders from the "Lynch" unit of the 11th Mykhailo Hrushevskyi Brigade destroyed a warehouse with mines that the occupiers had been collecting for 2 days.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the work of Ukrainian defenders was posted on the social network.

elimination (4985) National Guard (496) ammunition warehouse (39)
