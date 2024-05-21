Ukrainian FPV drone strikes at Russian MT-LB with armored infantry in Avdiivka direction. VIDEO
Operators of Strike Drones Company UAVs of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade attacked an enemy armoured personnel carrier with infantry in the Avdiivka direction.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel Butusov Plus.
