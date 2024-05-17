Enemy tank is blown to pieces after being hit by Ukrainian drone. VIDEO

A drone operator from the Strike Drones Company’s 47th Brigade’s Magura drone company destroyed an enemy tank in the Avdiivka sector.

According to Censor.NET, a video was posted online showing the moments of the UAV attack and the detonation of an enemy armoured vehicle's ammunition.

