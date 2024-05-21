Moment of destruction of "tortoise tank" on Lyman direction. VIDEO
Ukrainian troops destroy an enemy tank equipped with homemade anti-drone defence in the Lyman direction
According to Censor.NET, the fighters posted a video of the successful attack on social media.
"Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion of the Rubizh Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed another tortoise tank in the Lyman direction with an accurate shot of shape charge warhead," the commentary to the video reads.
