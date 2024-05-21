ENG
Two enemy boats were destroyed in southern direction. VIDEO

Ukrainian border guards destroyed 2 enemy boats using FPV drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Southern Defence Forces.

"Two enemy boats were destroyed as a result of an accurate drop from an FPV drone by border guards in the South," the statement said.

No further details have been announced at this time.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that three enemy boats with crew were destroyed in the South.

