Fighter with call sign Lucifer eliminated more than 200 occupiers: "During coronavirus, my business in Italy collapsed. I decided to taste another life - and I f#cking tasted it". VIDEO

Dmytro, a senior soldier of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade "Edelweiss", with the call sign Lucifer, is called a universal soldier in the unit - he is a scout, sniper and drone operator.

According to Censor.NET, "Lucifer", who joined the 10th Brigade after 12 years in Italy, shared fascinating stories from his combat experience.

"At one point during the coronavirus, my business failed - everything went to the dogs. I had a brother-in-arms who served in a sniper platoon. I got in touch with him. He was visiting me at the time, and I decided to join him. As they say, to taste another life... I f#cking tasted it. F#ck, I tasted it, so I gnawed it off," Dmytro tells about the beginning of his military service with his usual humor and irony.

Warning: Foul language!

