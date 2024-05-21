Kamikaze drone tore off leg of occupier who tried to escape. VIDEO 18+

A kamikaze drone operator from the 47th Magura SMB eliminated an occupier who was running along a field road, trying to avoid a UAV strike.

According to Censor.NET, a recording posted on social media shows that a drone strike had torn off the invader's leg.

"Company of strike unmanned aerial system (RUBpAK) of the 47th SMB attack "cut-off" the body of a Katsap so that he would not think of storming our positions," the post reads.

The 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade "Magura " is a brigade-sized military formation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In the spring of 2022, after Russia's full-scale invasion, the battalion was formed from civilian volunteers and soldiers from other units who had been interviewed and selected. In the summer, the battalion took part in the battles near the Vuhlehirsk thermal power plant. In the autumn of 2022, the battalion was expanded to an assault regiment, and in November - to a brigade.

