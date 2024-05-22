Soldiers of 503rd Separate Mechanised Brigade on battle for Left Bank in Kherson region: "This operation is one of most difficult in history of this war". VIDEO

"It was the first time for the Armed Forces of Ukraine," is how the military who took part in the crossing of the Dnieper River and landing on the Left Bank in Kherson region described the operation. In addition to the landing, the marines of the 503rd Battalion managed to ferry equipment several times.

"We were told it was impossible, but we did it," the marines share their impressions.

How do we manage to hold a bridgehead despite the enemy's considerable superiority? Watch the first report on the defence of the Left Bank, the daily battle for Krynky from the first hand and with unique footage in the film by Iryna Sampan on Butusov Plus YouTube channel.

