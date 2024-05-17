Drone operators of 57th SMB burned down enemy BMP-2 on outskirts of Vovchansk. VIDEO

Drone operators of the 34th Battalion of the 57th SMB destroyed an enemy BMP-2 on the outskirts of Vovchansk.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

The situation in Vovchansk

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Defence Forces conducted counter-attacks in the area of Vovchansk.

At the same time, Interior Minister Klymenko said that he was aware of the first shootings of civilians by the occupiers in Vovchansk.

In his evening address on 16 May, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Defence Forces had "managed to add confidence" in the Vovchansk sector.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, noted that the Russian invaders had advanced towards Lyptsi in the Lipetsk sector. However, our defenders managed to restrain the active advance of the occupiers. Syniehubov noted that the enemy is continuing to try to capture the city of Vovchansk. According to him, the city is under constant shelling, and fighting continues in the city's urban area. The enemy also continues to shell other border settlements in Kharkiv region. According to the official, about 30 settlements were attacked in total.

