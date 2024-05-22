Donetsk sector remains extremely difficult at moment. Kharkiv region: our forces are destroying occupier, results are tangible - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the situation on the contact line: "Donetsk areas are the most difficult, in Kharkiv region, the Defence Forces continue to hold back the occupier.

The video was published on the president's Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, there were detailed reports on the situation at the front and in defence support from Defence Minister Umerov and Chief of the General Staff Bargylevych. Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi also reported.

The day before, we had a regular meeting in the Ramstein format - today we reported on the work on our needs. First of all, it is air defence systems, armoured vehicles and ammunition. All partners are fully informed about the urgency of our needs and the real situation on the frontline.

I am grateful to every state, every leader, all partner defence ministers and partner chiefs of staff who are really ready to help and deliver on their promises. The entire content of communication with partners should be reflected in the content of the real combat work of our soldiers - the means of destruction that are needed on the front line. And now, in these weeks, not somewhere in the summer.

The Pokrovsk direction and other Donetsk directions - Kramatorsk and Kurakhove - remain extremely difficult at the moment: there are the most battles there. Kharkiv region - our forces are destroying the occupier, the results are tangible.

I thank all our soldiers for their accuracy and resilience," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Zelenskyy is legal and legitimate president of Ukraine, - Baerbock