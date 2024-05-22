ENG
Fighters of 3rd SAB destroyed Russian self-propelled mortar "Tulip" in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade discovered a 2C4 Tulip 240mm heavy artillery near one of the landings in Kharkiv region. The enemy cannon was spotted from the sky and hit by an attack drone. After further reconnaissance, they made control hits and hit it again from FPV.

According to Censor.NET, this powerful installation was designed to break down the strongest fortifications and shelters, and is capable of hitting tactical nuclear munitions.

Soldiers of the Unmanned Systems Battalion and the Lumiere group from the 2nd Mechanised Battalion trained on the UAV.

