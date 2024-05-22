Terrorism in its purest form, - Lubinets about Russia’s shelling of police car during evacuation of civilians from Vovchansk

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, called the shelling by Russian troops of police cars that were evacuating civilians as terrorism.

As reported by Censor.NET, Dmytro Lubinets wrote this on Telegram.

"Terrorism in its purest form is Russia's shelling of a police car during the evacuation of civilians!" he wrote

As noted, in Vovchansk, the occupiers fired at a police car during the evacuation of civilians. As a result of an enemy strike, one policeman was killed and another was wounded.

Lubinets reminded that police vehicles cannot be a military target in accordance with international law. After all, this is a car that is used for humanitarian purposes: to help the civilian population. It is impossible to even confuse a police vehicle with a military vehicle, as it is marked and marked.

"However, this is not the first time that the Russian Federation has prevented the evacuation of the population from the war zone and occupied territories. For two years, the terrorist country has been firing at evacuation vehicles, entire convoys! People are dying, escaping from evil... But evil is catching up!" - noted the ombudsman.

"The civilized world should not turn a blind eye to this! We need a reaction and concrete steps to stop the aggressor!" - urged Lubinets.

It will be recalled that earlier it was reported that a Russian drone hit a police car during the evacuation of the population in Vovchansk. As a result of the attack, one law enforcement officer was killed and another was wounded. Police major Andrii Ladyka, who was carrying out an evacuation in Vovchansk, died.