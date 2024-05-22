Maximum attention to entire border now, and not only in Kharkiv region, but also in Sumy region - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the leadership was paying maximum attention to the Ukrainian territories bordering Russia.

The video was published on the president's Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"I spoke to General Syrskyi today about the frontline situation. The report of the Chief of Staff was in the morning and just recently. The directions of the main battles have not changed. These are primarily Pokrovsk and other Donetsk areas. Also the Kupiansk direction in Kharkiv region. We are paying maximum attention to the entire border area, not only in the Kharkiv region, but also in the Sumy region.

The task for our units, for the Defence Forces in general, is also unchanged. We must inflict as many losses on the occupier as possible. And I thank every warrior, every soldier and commander who are really accurate, who really provide us all - our entire state - with the necessary results.

I'd like to give a special mention to the 57th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade for their fighting these days: they are defending the area around Vovchansk, our Kharkiv region in general, steadfastly holding their positions and eliminating the occupier - just as we need. Thank you, warriors! Also the 82nd separate air assault brigade. Thank you guys! And the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade in the Pokrovsk direction. Well done, warriors!" - Zelensky said.

