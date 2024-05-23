ENG
Drone operator "took off" occupier by dropping ammunition. VIDEO 18+

A Ukrainian drone operator killed the occupier with an accurate munition drop.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the explosion blew off the occupier's leg. The surviving shoe fell near the body of the invader.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

