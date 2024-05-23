Kamikaze drone operator hit occupier when he tried to mess in bushes. VIDEO

The kamikaze drone operator of the 93rd Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" hit the occupier when he was going to answer the call of nature in the nearby bushes.

According to Censor.NET, a video of a Ukrainian soldier's attack on the invader-asshole was posted on social media.

"Bakhmut direction. Here, a Russian soldier found himself in a very awkward situation. His intentions were categorically stopped by the FPV drone of the soldiers of the 1st Infantry Battalion of the 93rd Separate Mechanised Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar"," the author of the publication said in a comment.

