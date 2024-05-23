Russian strike on Kharkiv: 7 people are killed, 17 are injured. State Emergency Service is fighting large-scale fire - Klymenko. VIDEO

Rescuers are currently continuing to eliminate the consequences of Russian shelling of Kharkiv. So far, 7 civilians have been killed and 17 injured.

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET reports.

He confirmed that as of 23 May, seven people had been killed and 17 injured in Russian strikes.

"Kharkiv region. Our emergency services, as always, are the first to arrive at the scene of the shelling. The State Emergency Service is fighting a large-scale fire, and together with the police, they are rescuing victims. I thank everyone who helps people, tames the flames, and records Russia's latest war crimes. I am grateful to our heroes for their resilience in confronting the insidious enemy," he said in a statement.

Read more: Ruscists attacked railway infrastructure in Kharkiv and Kharkiv region: 6 workers were injured

Russian attack on Kharkiv

On 23 May, the Russian occupiers struck at Kharkiv. It is known that 7 people were killed and 16 were injured.

Russian occupants shelled the printing house of Vivat Publishing House in Kharkiv, setting the paper shop on fire.

Russian troops also struck Kharkiv and Dergachi with multiple rocket launchers.

See more: Zelenskyy on strike on Kharkiv: Ukraine lacks sufficient number of air defense systems. This is not our weakness, but world’s. PHOTO