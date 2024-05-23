From Mariupol to Krynky. Battles of Ukrainian Marines. VIDEO
May 23 is the Marine Corps Day of Ukraine. These are the elite units of the Ukrainian army that took part in the most difficult battles of this war - from Mariupol to Krynky.
Watch StratCom's film about the battles, peculiarities and motivation of the Ukrainian Marines on Censor.NET.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password