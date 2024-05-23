ENG
From Mariupol to Krynky. Battles of Ukrainian Marines. VIDEO

May 23 is the Marine Corps Day of Ukraine. These are the elite units of the Ukrainian army that took part in the most difficult battles of this war - from Mariupol to Krynky.

Watch StratCom's film about the battles, peculiarities and motivation of the Ukrainian Marines on Censor.NET.

See more: Zelenskyy presented awards on occasion of Marine Corps Day. PHOTOS

Ukrainian Armed Forces (2886) marine (31)
