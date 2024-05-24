Five invaders with poster and white cloth in their hands come out of forest to surrender. VIDEO
Five occupants surrendered in the Sumy sector.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the occupiers coming out of the forest was posted online. One of them is holding a white cloth and a poster with some kind of inscription.
