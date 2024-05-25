ENG
Fighters of the 47th SMB discovered and destroyed 2C1 "Gvozdyka" self-propelled guns of occupiers near the Avdiivka Coke Chemical Plant. VIDEO

Soldiers from a reconnaissance company of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade discovered an enemy target near the Avdiivka Coke Plant. The Russian self-propelled artillery system was in a deployed position on a combat position.

According to Censor.NET, thanks to a successful correction, Strike Drones Company drone operators successfully attacked Russian equipment.

