Drones of border guards hit cars and position of occupiers in southern direction. VIDEO
Soldiers of the State Border Guard Service used kamikaze drones to attack a vehicle and a position of Russian invaders in the southern direction.
According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password