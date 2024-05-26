ENG
Drones of border guards hit cars and position of occupiers in southern direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the State Border Guard Service used kamikaze drones to attack a vehicle and a position of Russian invaders in the southern direction.

According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel.

