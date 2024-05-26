Defense forces destroyed BMP-2 damaged by anti-tank mine of occupiers in Soledar direction. VIDEO

In the Soledar direction, border guards of the "Pomsta" brigade destroyed a BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle damaged by an anti-tank mine, and also destroyed occupiers’ hideouts. One invader even pretended to be dead, but he failed to fool the experienced drone operators.

According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel.

