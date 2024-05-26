ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11523 visitors online
News Video War
4 752 4

Defense forces destroyed BMP-2 damaged by anti-tank mine of occupiers in Soledar direction. VIDEO

In the Soledar direction, border guards of the "Pomsta" brigade destroyed a BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle damaged by an anti-tank mine, and also destroyed occupiers’ hideouts. One invader even pretended to be dead, but he failed to fool the experienced drone operators.

According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel.

Read more: Enemy launched missile at Kharkiv - Air Force

Author: 

State Border Patrol (1076) elimination (4992)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 