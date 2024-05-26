Enemy launched missile at Kharkiv - Air Force
The troops of the Russian Federation are again trying to strike at Kharkiv.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.
As noted, the enemy launched a missile at Kharkiv.
More information about the situation is currently unknown.
