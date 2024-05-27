Destruction of Russian T-90 "Proryv" tank and detonation of ammunition of newest enemy armored vehicle. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers from the 47th Magura Brigade destroyed the latest Russian T-90 Proryv tank with the help of kamikaze drones.

According to Censor.NET, the video of the attack on the enemy armoured vehicle and the detonation of the ammunition was posted by the soldiers on their social media page.

"They say that it is very difficult to burn an analogue T-90. Our unit has already destroyed 6 T-90 Proryv. All 6 were stopped while moving, 2 of them with instant detonation, 2 were burned during repeated hits and 2 failed to ignite. In this case, our kamikaze drone hit the engine compartment, stopping the tank. One of the neighbouring units hit the top of the turret, damaging the targeting optics. Then several friendly units tried to set the tank on fire, but failed. We got tired of watching this and one of our pilots decided to give a masterclass, hitting the tank right between the turret and the hull," the Ukrainian soldiers said in a commentary.