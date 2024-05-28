ENG
Seven invaders were eliminated by Zhytomyr paratroopers with accurate drone strikes. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 95th Air Assault Brigade eliminated seven occupants using drones.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"The Zhytomyr paratroopers are making the dreams of the Katsaps come true - to see Ukraine and to die!" the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Russian Army (9067) elimination (5055) 95th separate assault airborne brigade (40) drones (2362)
