Seven invaders were eliminated by Zhytomyr paratroopers with accurate drone strikes. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 95th Air Assault Brigade eliminated seven occupants using drones.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"The Zhytomyr paratroopers are making the dreams of the Katsaps come true - to see Ukraine and to die!" the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Watch more: Dozen liquidated occupiers lie on field road near Terny in Donetsk region. VIDEO