Enemy IFV that hit mine is set on fire by kamikaze drone. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Magura" destroyed an enemy infantry fighting vehicle.
According to Censor.NET, the enemy armoured vehicle first hit a mine, and then Ukrainian soldiers set it on fire using a kamikaze drone.
"Remote drone mining stopped an enemy infantry fighting vehicle, and a kamikaze put an end to this story. More and more often, drones are making it possible to disrupt the plans of the Russian occupiers. The era of technology has come that allows us to minimise human losses on the battlefield," the soldiers say in the commentary to the video.
