Destruction of enemy tank in Krynky: "Tank is hit!", - "Well done! If tankers come out, hit them". VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an enemy tank on the battlefield in Krynky, Kherson region.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on social media.
Warning: Strong language!
