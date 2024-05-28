ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4829 visitors online
News Video War
16 798 11

Destruction of enemy tank in Krynky: "Tank is hit!", - "Well done! If tankers come out, hit them". VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an enemy tank on the battlefield in Krynky, Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on social media.

Warning: Strong language!

Read more: Russians eventually realised what was happening, but they could not change situation: How DIU, SOF and TRO created bridgehead in Krynky

Author: 

tank (1081) elimination (5055) battles (150) foothold (32) Khersonska region (2079)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 