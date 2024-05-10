Russians eventually realised what was happening, but they could not change situation: How DIU, SOF and TRO created bridgehead in Krynky

On 22 August, the Ukrainian Defence Forces conducted a complex operation on the left bank of the Kherson region. The soldiers managed to create a bridgehead in the Krynky area.

The soldiers told about this in an article by LB.ua, Censor.NET reports.

The commander of a special unit of the DIU with the call sign Shaman said that during the counter-offensive of the Defence Forces in Zaporizhzhia, the enemy had to rotate.

Командир спецпідрозділу ГУР МО Шаман

Creation of a bridgehead on the left bank of the Kherson region

"One main enemy airborne brigade, which was holding the defence on the left bank of the Dnieper River just above Antonivskyi Bridge, was heading to Zaporizhzhia. They were replaced by airborne units, but newly formed units from the occupied Crimea. Quite fresh, so to speak. When new enemy forces entered the positions, we noticed that they were not sufficiently aware of the situation.

We entered the enemy's territory, into the interposition space, and immediately had several fairly intense clashes with enemy observation posts. Some of them were almost completely destroyed or captured. After that, we divided into zones of influence. That is, we split up on the left bank of the Dnieper. My unit was directly destroying the enemy in one direction, the 8th SOF Regiment - in the other, and the reconnaissance platoon of the TRO under Vito's command had to mine the road itself, that is, the logistics route to the village of Kozachi Laheri," Shaman said.

According to him, the Russian officers who were performing tasks in the area tried to find out the situation directly on the contact line, which allowed them to be captured.

Over time, the enemy found out what was happening, but could not change the situation. The soldiers seized a bridgehead on the left bank - not the islands on the Dnieper, but the land on the left bank with landing sites.

The commander of the consolidated tactical group of the 8th regiment and the 144th Special Forces centre of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, call sign Beaver, about the operation

During the first day of the operation, the enemy lost 73 soldiers in clashes. The airborne military unit that went to Zaporizhzhia left behind mobilised soldiers.

"We entered through the boat station on the left, and the guys from the DIU moved along the bank to the road that led to the road to the village of Kozachi Laheri. And on the first day, our Special Forces men in a trench near the road between Kozachi Laheri and Oleshky captured the enemy intelligence chief and his deputy. And we put down two of their Special Forces groups that came for reinforcements, mostly with mortars and a little bit during a small arms battle. The overall picture was that the Russian soldiers who entered the area in the early days were completely disoriented. Most of them were killed. And they had no idea why this was happening. And on the third day, when they brought two armoured personnel carriers and a car, they were also hit. The enemy could not send any reinforcements because they did not know where to send them," said Beaver.

According to him, the enemy actively used Orlan UAVs for reconnaissance and mined the Konka River. Because of these mines, the soldiers suffered heavy losses.

"No one expected that we would be able to create such a zone there. But I know that there was a period of two or three days when the enemy was confused, and their defence line on the front line was broken. And with the right means, we could have built on that success much further and better. I understood that the counter-offensive taking place in Zaporizhzhia did not leave us with an alternative option, but we had that chance. Now it will be harder for us, I understand that too. It happened as it happened, and there is nothing we can do about it.

The subsequent result is quite natural - we started to expand the bridgehead on the left bank of the Kherson region. I know that the guys from the TRO are still fighting in that area, honourably performing their tasks. And I know for sure that the bridgehead is now wider, a number of settlements have already been captured, so the situation there has improved at this stage," added Shaman, the commander of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's special forces unit.

