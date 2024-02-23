Bodies of liquidated occupiers on bridgehead in Krynky. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing the liquidation of the occupiers who tried to storm the Ukrainian positions at the bridgehead in Krynky in the Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, drone cameras also recorded numerous bodies of the invaders previously killed at the bridgehead.

"Krynky, Kherson region, clearing the 'embankment' by Ukrainian soldiers. Apparently, Shoigu saw the 'liberation of the bridgehead' in footage like this. Video from the aerial bombers of the 503rd separate marine battalion," the commentary to the post reads.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Read: Defence forces hold footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Russians falsely report to the leadership on the destruction of the bridgehead - OK "South"