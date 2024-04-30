Situation on left bank of Kherson region is difficult. Defence forces gain foothold and hold positions - OC "South"

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops on the left bank of the Kherson region unsuccessfully attacked a bridgehead held by Ukrainian defenders three times. The situation with logistics and rotation is currently difficult.

This was announced by Dmytro Pletenchuk, head of the Strategic Communications Centre of the Southern Defence Forces, during a telethon, Censor.NET reports citing Liga.net.

According to him, the situation on the left bank is currently difficult primarily because "the marines are actually holding their own, because there is the Dnipro River between us and, of course, the logistics are very complicated."

"So is rotation, so is evacuation and other issues. However, they continue to hold their positions despite the enemy's superior strength. Having secured this foothold, the guys are holding on," Pletenchuk stressed.

The spokesperson for the OC "South" also said that on the morning of 30 April, Russian troops twice tried to storm Nestryha Island, but retreated with losses.

"This is the last island from Veletenske. It is in the area of Veletynske and Kizomys. It is not far from them. In fact, it is the last island before the river mouth, the last island on the right bank. Therefore, of course, it is important for us to close this area from possible saboteurs or from possible enemy exits," Pletenchuk added.

