Day in South was tense, enemy tried to storm island of Nestryha and bridgeheads in Krynky - OC "South"

Yesterday, the occupiers tried to storm the island of Nestryha and the bridgeheads of the Defense Forces in the Krynky region of the Kherson region, but all enemy attacks were unsuccessful.

This was stated by the head of the United Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, during the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

The importance of controlling Nestryha Island

"As for Nestryha, yesterday there were two attempted assaults," he said.

Talking about this island, the speaker noted that it is difficult to call this territory a bridgehead.

"Imagine the right bank of the Dnipro River, and there are many islands there. This is such a fisherman's paradise. This group of islands is quite small, although Nestryga is larger in area than the two nearest settlements, Kizomys and Veletenske," said Pletenchuk.

The situation on the bridgeheads

In general, as the spokesman noted, the situation in the southern direction remains stable - there are no signs of the creation of offensive groups.

"There are also no drastic changes in the state and position of the number of enemy forces. The last day was quite tense. As for Krynkiv alone, there were 7 assaults, all of them were repulsed and the enemy was forced to withdraw with losses, without success," added Pletenchuk.

Losses of Russian troops in the South

During the day in the South, as it is claimed, the enemy suffered losses. In addition, the defense forces performed more than 700 fire missions per day in this direction and more than 600 targets were hit - for example, a separate dugout or a separate position.

"In addition, more than 150 Russian soldiers were lost in this direction. Half of them are irreversible," Pletenchuk added.

The Armed Forces established control over the island of Nestryha

It will be recalled that on April 28, 2024, the Commander-in-Chief of the AFU Oleksandr Syrskyi announced that Ukrainian defenders had established control over the island of Nestryha, which is located in the Dnieper delta in the territory of the Belozersky district of the Kherson region. Subsequently, the OC "South" was informed that for a long time, the island of Nestryga in the Kherson region was in the "gray" zone. Taking it under control will significantly improve the quality of controversial actions of the Defense Forces.