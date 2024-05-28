Border guards destroyed "Ural" and "Kamaz" of occupiers in direction of Bakhmut. VIDEO
At night, border guards of the "Revenge" brigade destroyed an occupier’s Ural and a Kamaz with ammunition in the Bakhmut direction. Drone operators also hit the invaders’ hideouts along the road.
According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on the State Border Guard Service's Telegram channel.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password