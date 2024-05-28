ENG
Border guards destroyed "Ural" and "Kamaz" of occupiers in direction of Bakhmut. VIDEO

At night, border guards of the "Revenge" brigade destroyed an occupier’s Ural and a Kamaz with ammunition in the Bakhmut direction. Drone operators also hit the invaders’ hideouts along the road.

According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on the State Border Guard Service's Telegram channel.

