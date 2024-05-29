He spent day and half in trench with corpses, looking for water: 59-year-old Russian man is only survivor of occupation group. VIDEO
They were going to storm and were taken prisoner: the soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade captured a large party of the occupiers. The 59-year-old Russian, a former master of sports, is the only one who survived and returned to his position. He spent a day and a half in a trench with corpses, looking for water. He hoped that his unit would return for the bodies of the dead, but no one came.
How he surrendered and what impressed the occupier - see below, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password