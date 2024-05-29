ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10346 visitors online
News Video War
17 754 25

He spent day and half in trench with corpses, looking for water: 59-year-old Russian man is only survivor of occupation group. VIDEO

They were going to storm and were taken prisoner: the soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade captured a large party of the occupiers. The 59-year-old Russian, a former master of sports, is the only one who survived and returned to his position. He spent a day and a half in a trench with corpses, looking for water. He hoped that his unit would return for the bodies of the dead, but no one came.

How he surrendered and what impressed the occupier - see below, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Fighters of 3rd SAB destroyed Russian self-propelled mortar "Tulip" in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9071) hostages (618) 3rd SAB (300)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 