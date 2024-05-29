Buggy with Kremlin propagandists Kots and Poddubny hit mine in Vovchansk. VIDEO

Kremlin propagandists Alexander Kots and Yevgeny Poddubny survived after their buggy hit a mine in Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the propagandists talking about the incident was posted on social media. In the recording, Kots claims that their vehicle was attacked by a drone. The author of the publication notes that it was a mine hit. In any case, only the cameraman was injured, and the propagandists survived.

"Yesterday, when leaving Vovchansk, a couple of Russian propagandists, namely Sasha Kots and Yevhen Poddubny, almost got killed when their buggy hit a mine. Unfortunately, the buggy of the so-called military commanders turned out to be of good quality, and only the cameraman was wounded," the commentary to the video reads.

