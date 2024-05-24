ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12135 visitors online
News Video Sanctions against Russia War
13 281 43

Kremlin propagandists use prison jargon to explain to Russians situation with confiscated Russian assets: "We are tolerants. We have been f*cked. And we will be f*cked again". VIDEO

In the studio of the Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov, the situation with the confiscation of Russian assets abroad was explained to Russians in prison jargon.

According to Censor.NET, one of the participants in the propaganda show called Russians "tolerants who can be robbed of their wallets with impunity".

Read more: State Department is ready to confiscate frozen Russian assets in US

Read more: Ukraine should receive frozen Russian assets before any negotiations with Russia - former US Assistant Secretary of State Rademaker

Author: 

propaganda (418) Russia (11714) frozen assets (161)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 