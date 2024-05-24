In the studio of the Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov, the situation with the confiscation of Russian assets abroad was explained to Russians in prison jargon.

According to Censor.NET, one of the participants in the propaganda show called Russians "tolerants who can be robbed of their wallets with impunity".

