Occupier was able to swim across Dnipro on jet ski, but did not reach shore due to Ukrainian drone strike. VIDEO
A Ukrainian drone operator from the 79th Border Guard Detachment eliminated an occupier who had crossed the Dnipro River on a jet ski and was trying to get ashore.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the invader's last swim and the Ukrainian soldier's successful performance was posted on social media.
