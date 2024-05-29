ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10078 visitors online
News Video War
18 387 42

Occupier was able to swim across Dnipro on jet ski, but did not reach shore due to Ukrainian drone strike. VIDEO

A Ukrainian drone operator from the 79th Border Guard Detachment eliminated an occupier who had crossed the Dnipro River on a jet ski and was trying to get ashore.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the invader's last swim and the Ukrainian soldier's successful performance was posted on social media.

Read more: Russian military strike on Selydove: body of 13-year-old boy was found under rubble

Author: 

Russian Army (9071) State Border Patrol (1094) Dnipro (615) elimination (5063)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 