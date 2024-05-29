ENG
Kamikaze drone operator eliminated occupier riding ATV. VIDEO

A Ukrainian drone operator dropped a munition on a Russian man riding an ATV. When the occupier fell from the vehicle, the kamikaze drone attacked him.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Eskadron Telegram channel.

