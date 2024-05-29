Russians shelled Lyman three times: at least 8 people were injured, houses and administrative buildings were damaged. PHOTOS
On the afternoon of 29 May 2024, Russian troops fired three times at Lyman, Donetsk region. At least 8 people were injured.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.
According to him, the shelling damaged three two-storey buildings and three administrative buildings.
All responsible services are working at the scene.
