Former "Toros" machine-building plant is on fire in Moscow. VIDEO

The former Toros machine-building plant caught fire in the Russian capital.

According to Censor.NET, video footage from the fire scene is being posted on social media.

"The former Toros machine-building plant is on fire in Moscow. The fire reaches 4,000 square metres. More than 100 emergency workers and even a Ka-52 helicopter have been engaged in extinguishing the fire," the commentary to the video reads.

