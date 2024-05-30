ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11275 visitors online
News Video War
17 606 15

Kamikaze drone hits enemy Strela-10 SAM that is trying to shoot down Ukrainian UAV. VIDEO

A Ukrainian drone operator from the 10th Special Forces Brigade destroyed an enemy Strela-10 SAM.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media. The recording shows that the occupiers tried in vain to shoot down the UAV.

See also Censor.NET: Ukrainian drone operator destroys enemy's Wasp SAM in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Author: 

elimination (5067) 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade (73) anti-aircraft missile systems (155)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 