Kamikaze drone hits enemy Strela-10 SAM that is trying to shoot down Ukrainian UAV. VIDEO
A Ukrainian drone operator from the 10th Special Forces Brigade destroyed an enemy Strela-10 SAM.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media. The recording shows that the occupiers tried in vain to shoot down the UAV.
