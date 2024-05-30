Street fight with occupiers in private building in Vovchansk. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing fragments of the battle between Ukrainian soldiers and the occupiers in a private building in the city of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the combat work of the soldiers of the "Tsunami" assault regiment.

"This video shows one of the episodes of street fighting in the private sector of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region. Soldiers of the 'Tsunami' assault regiment of the 'Lut' brigade are fighting in the most difficult conditions, virtually single-handedly pulling out Russian occupiers from buildings using grenades and small arms," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

