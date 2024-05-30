ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11226 visitors online
News Video War
17 708 18

Street fight with occupiers in private building in Vovchansk. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing fragments of the battle between Ukrainian soldiers and the occupiers in a private building in the city of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the combat work of the soldiers of the "Tsunami" assault regiment.

"This video shows one of the episodes of street fighting in the private sector of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region. Soldiers of the 'Tsunami' assault regiment of the 'Lut' brigade are fighting in the most difficult conditions, virtually single-handedly pulling out Russian occupiers from buildings using grenades and small arms," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Read more: Occupiers fire at Vovchansk with thermobaric ammunition - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Author: 

military actions (2338) Vovchansk (253)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 