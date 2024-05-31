Occupier films Russian army truck burnt by Ukrainian drone and pile of remains of its driver: "This is all that’s left of ’Kuvalda’". VIDEO 18+
A Ukrainian drone burned down an enemy GAZ-66 truck used to transport mines.
According to Censor.NET, the result of the attack was filmed by one of the surviving occupiers. In the recording, which was published on social media, the invader says that the truck was on fire and the mines were exploding for at least 12 hours. A small pile of the remains of the truck driver, an occupier nicknamed "Kuvalda", is also visible.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
