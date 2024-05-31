Soldiers destroy enemy armoured vehicles attacking Ukrainian positions near Urozhaine: "Well, what is it? Can’t you see any f#ggots?", - "Minus in terms of equipment". VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers repelled an enemy mechanised attack and destroyed enemy armoured vehicles near the village of Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the battle with the invaders was posted on social media.

"Footage from the 58th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade, whose soldiers, together with their comrades from other units, are unwinding a Russian mechanised attack near the village of Urozhaine, Donetsk region. It is a special pleasure to watch the precise strikes on the occupiers' armoured column from anti-tank weapons," the author of the publication notes.

Watch more: Youth platoon of 13th brigade of NGU "Khartia" closes breakthroughs: Ocheretyne, Terny, Serebrianka Forestry. VIDEO