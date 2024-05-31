Seven liquidated occupants lie on a path near private house in Vovchansk. VIDEO
A video showing the destruction of an enemy assault group on Vovchanska Street in Kharkiv region was posted online.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the bodies of at least seven occupiers lying along the path.
