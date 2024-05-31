ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10977 visitors online
News Video War
15 517 23

Seven liquidated occupants lie on a path near private house in Vovchansk. VIDEO

A video showing the destruction of an enemy assault group on Vovchanska Street in Kharkiv region was posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the bodies of at least seven occupiers lying along the path.

Watch more: Occupier films Russian army truck burnt by Ukrainian drone and pile of remains of its driver: "This is all that’s left of ’Kuvalda’". VIDEO 18+

Author: 

Russian Army (9041) elimination (5037) Vovchansk (250)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 