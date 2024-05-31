ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10977 visitors online
News Video War
12 741 10

Destruction of Russian tankers near Novomykhailivka by paratroopers of 79th Brigade. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 79th separate airborne assault brigade use drone strikes to finish off the occupiers from a Russian tank that has hit a mine.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

In an attempt to break through to the Ukrainian positions, the occupiers' armoured vehicle quickly found its mines. Having lost its electronic warfare equipment, the tank and its crew, which was badly burnt, became prey for our FPV drone pilots.

Watch more: Drone operators of 79th Brigade eliminate occupiers near Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. VIDEO 18+

Author: 

tank (1081) 79th Separate Airmobile Brigade (105) drones (2351)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 