Destruction of Russian tankers near Novomykhailivka by paratroopers of 79th Brigade. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 79th separate airborne assault brigade use drone strikes to finish off the occupiers from a Russian tank that has hit a mine.
The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
In an attempt to break through to the Ukrainian positions, the occupiers' armoured vehicle quickly found its mines. Having lost its electronic warfare equipment, the tank and its crew, which was badly burnt, became prey for our FPV drone pilots.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password