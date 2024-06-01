Soldiers of 47th SMB in Avdiivka direction eliminated group of Russian infantrymen. VIDEO
Pilots of the Strike Drones Company of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade eliminated a group of Russian infantry in the Avdiivka direction.
The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
