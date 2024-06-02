How fighters of 12th Azov Brigade captured latest T-72 B3M tank of occupiers. VIDEO
This is the story of one of Ukraine’s best tankers who lost an eye in the battle for Mariupol but continued to complete his combat mission to the end. Severe injuries did not break his spirit, he was captured, recovered and returned to duty. Meet "Krym", deputy commander of a tank battalion of the Azov Brigade of the National Guard.
The corresponding video was published on the YouTube channel Butusov Plus, Censor.NET reports.
