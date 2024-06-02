DniproHPP is in critical condition. We are not talking about production of electricity - head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Fedorov

The Dnipro hydroelectric power station is in critical condition after the attack by Russian invaders on the night of 1 June.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said this on the air of the telethon, UP writes, Censor.NET reports.

Fedorov said that due to the damage, electricity generation is currently out of the question.

"DniproHES is currently in a critical condition. We are not even talking about electricity generation. Traffic from the left bank to the right bank is completely blocked, so residents are restricted in traffic. Two bridges are being used to get around, with logistics in both directions. This will be the case for the weekend (1-2 June - ed.)," the official said.

He also added that local residents will be informed about the resumption of traffic on the dam in the coming days after appropriate consultations with experts and confidence in the safe crossing of the bridge.

Earlier, Fedorov said that traffic on the DniproHES dam would not be resumed on 1 and 2 June for safety reasons.

Massive attack on Ukraine on the night of 1 June 2024

As reported, on the night of Saturday, 1 June 2024, Russian troops once again massively attacked Ukraine using missiles and Shahed-type attack drones. According to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, energy facilities in 5 regions were attacked. In particular, two hydroelectric power plants came under enemy attack.

A massive missile attack on Ukraine temporarily blocked traffic through the Dnipro hydroelectric power station in Zaporizhzhia.