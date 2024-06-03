ENG
Ukrainian UAV pilots destroy occupiers in Serebrianskyi Forest. VIDEO

UAV pilots of the Bureviy brigade of the Khoriv battalion of the operational purpose destroy the enemy in the Serebrianskyi forest.

"The video is recommended for viewing by the Russian armed forces. We see, hear and kill you. Our task is to make it clear to the enemy that they are not welcome here and to teach them to stay at home. We are holding the line!" the soldiers added.

The corresponding video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

