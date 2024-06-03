Ukrainian UAV pilots destroy occupiers in Serebrianskyi Forest. VIDEO
UAV pilots of the Bureviy brigade of the Khoriv battalion of the operational purpose destroy the enemy in the Serebrianskyi forest.
"The video is recommended for viewing by the Russian armed forces. We see, hear and kill you. Our task is to make it clear to the enemy that they are not welcome here and to teach them to stay at home. We are holding the line!" the soldiers added.
The corresponding video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password