Occupier with his hands up in air walks down broken street in Vovchansk: "F#ggot is surrendering!". VIDEO
A video recording of the occupier surrendering to Ukrainian soldiers during the fighting in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, has been published online.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows an invader with his hands up in the air and walking down a completely broken street.
"The f#ggot is surrendering!" says the Ukrainian drone operator.
Warning: Foul language!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password