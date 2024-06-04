ENG
Occupier with his hands up in air walks down broken street in Vovchansk: "F#ggot is surrendering!". VIDEO

A video recording of the occupier surrendering to Ukrainian soldiers during the fighting in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows an invader with his hands up in the air and walking down a completely broken street.

"The f#ggot is surrendering!" says the Ukrainian drone operator.

Warning: Foul language!

Watch more: Fighters of National Police "Liut" brigade in Kharkiv region eliminated two invaders, another wounded. VIDEO

