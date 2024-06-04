Four people were injured as result of Russian strike on center of Bilozerka. VIDEO

Today, on 4 June, Russians attacked the central part of Bilozerka in the Kherson region, there are casualties.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the occupation forces struck the central part of the village of Bilozerka this morning. The enemy fire damaged three shops, a cafe and a private car.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: Two killed and two wounded in RF shelling. PHOTOS

What is known about the victims

A 55-year-old woman, who was inside the building at the time of the shelling, sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her abdomen. She was hospitalised in moderate condition.



Another 81-year-old woman was hit on the street. She was diagnosed with contusion, a temple wound, blast and craniocerebral injuries. The victim was provided with medical assistance on the spot.

Later, the Kherson Military Administration reported that two more people had been injured as a result of Russian shelling of Bilozerka.

Thus, a 65-year-old resident came to the hospital. She suffered an explosive injury and an arm wound. The victim was provided with the necessary medical assistance.



In addition, another victim, a 45-year-old woman who had suffered an explosive injury, was brought to the hospital. Doctors are providing the victim with the necessary medical care.

To recap, today the occupiers shelled Veletynske in the Kherson region, killing a woman